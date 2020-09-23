15 deaths, 4,237 new COVID-19 cases reported from Odisha

As many as 15 deaths and 4,237 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 1,92,548, including 38,546 active cases and 736 fatalities.

A total of 1,53,212 recoveries have been reported so far, including 3,834 in the last 24 hours. As per the state health department, 29,05,731 tests have been conducted so far, out of which 45,3211 samples, including 8,599 RT-PCR, 36,607 Antigen, and 115 Truenat were tested on Tuesday. (ANI)

