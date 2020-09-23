Department releases first e-edition of success stories on Tele-law programme

To commemorate the journey of its Tele-Law programme, union Department of Justice has released its first booklet "Tele-Law - Reaching the Unreached, "Voices of the beneficiaries" that is a captivating readable collection of the real-life stories of the beneficiaries and assistance received under the Tele-Law programme to resolve disputes that affect their day to day to living. Currently encompassing 260 districts (including 115 Aspirational districts) and 29860 CSCs across 29 States &Union Territories, it has enabled advice to more than 3 Lakh beneficiaries in the various geographically difficult and far-flung areas.

Endearing to read, the booklet unfolds the role of paralegal volunteers, village level entrepreneurs in educating and encouraging the villagers to seek legal advice as an essential component of legal aid. It successfully breaks the myths and fears of the common man in the resolution of their disputes through alternate dispute mechanism. In very simple narratives it uncovers 6 categories namely fighting injustice, resolution of property disputes, relief to COVID distressed, empowering with information, overcoming procedural hurdles and action against domestic abuse.

Embarking on the "Digital India Vision" of the Government of India, Department of Justice has been harnessing "emerging" and "indigenous" digital platforms to accelerate and make access to justice a reality for all. In meeting this objective, Tele-Law programme was launched in 2017 to address cases at the pre-litigation stage. Under this programme, smart technology of video conferencing, telephone /instant calling facilities available at the vast network of Common Service Centres at the Panchayat level is used to connect the indigent, down-trodden, vulnerable, unreached groups and communities with the Panel Lawyers for seeking timely and valuable legal advice.

Specially designed to facilitate early detection, intervention and prevention of the legal problems, the Tele-Law service is proactively outreached to groups and communities through a cadre of frontline volunteers provided by NALSA and CSC- e Gov. These grassroots soldiers have been additionally equipped with a mobile application to pre-register and schedule an appointment of the applicants during their field activity. Dedicated pool of lawyers has been empanelled to provide continued legal advice and consultation to the beneficiaries. Enriching IEC has been uploaded on its public portal that may be accessed on https://www.tele-law.in/. Separate Dashboard has been developed for capturing real-time data and the nature of advice rendered. In order to ensure district-level granularity in the near future, data is also being pushed to the PMO Prayas Portal.

Aspiring to cover all the districts in the country and endeavouring to establish Tele-Law as an incredible pillar in the chain of legal aid, Department of Justice, will continue to showcase such empowering stories of change agents on a quarterly basis.

(With Inputs from PIB)