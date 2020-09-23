Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elephant electrocuted to death in Chhattisgarh

A male elephant was found dead in the Dharamjaigarh area of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday, Mani Vasagan, the district forest officer said.

ANI | Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:33 IST
Elephant electrocuted to death in Chhattisgarh
An elephant was electrocuted to death in Chhattisgarh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A male elephant was found dead in the Dharamjaigarh area of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Wednesday, Mani Vasagan, the district forest officer said. The death was due to electrocution, the officer said.

"A team from the forest department reached the spot as soon as the body of the animal was reported. It was found that the 30-year-old elephant died due to electric shock after coming in contact with wires laid down on the boundaries of a farm," Vasagan said. He further added that the electricity connection was found to be illegal and forest officers were investigating the case.

"In the last three months, nine elephants have died in Chhattisgarh due to various reasons including electrocution," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Divided Europe seeks to overhaul defunct migration policies

The European Unions executive proposed on Wednesday overhauling the blocs broken migration and asylum rules, seeking to end years of feuds and bitterness over the hundred of thousands of people fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East an...

UPDATE 1-COVID-19 travel restrictions ravaged Spain hotel bookings in August

Travel restrictions around Europe aimed at curbing coronavirus contagion ravaged Spains tourism industry during the crucial month of August, depriving it of millions of tourists.The number of nights booked in Spanish hotels fell 64 last mon...

EXPLAINER-What happens next with UK plan to breach Brexit divorce treaty?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is winning his parliamentary battle to pass laws that could allow him to tear up parts of Britains EU exit treaty, despite a warning from Brussels that doing so would wreck their future relationship.The Internal...

J&J kicks off final study of single-shot COVID-19 vaccine in 60,000 volunteers

Johnson Johnson on Wednesday kicked off a final 60,000-person trial of a single-shot COVID-19 vaccine that potentially would simplify the distribution of millions of doses compared with leading rivals using two doses.The company expects re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020