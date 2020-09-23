Left Menu
MP: 2 tigresses give birth to 5 cubs in Panna Tiger Reserve

Two tigresses have given birth to five cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve, taking the total number of striped animals in the habitat to 58, an official said on Wednesday.

Updated: 23-09-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:10 IST
Two tigresses have given birth to five cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve, taking the total number of striped animals in the habitat to 58, an official said on Wednesday. The cubs were born in the last couple of months, but forest officials came to know about it recently, Panna Tiger Reserve's field director K S Bhadoria said.

"We recently captured pictures of tigress P-141, who gave birth to two cubs recently. The tigress has been spotted with the two cubs in Dhundhua Seha area. These cubs are now around two-and-a-half-months-old," he said. Besides, another tigress P-222 has given birth to three cubs, who are now around one-month-old, he said.

"Tigress P-222 has kept the cubs hidden, but our staff spotted them. We are also not creating any disturbance to them," the official said. He said the number of tigers in the Panna Tiger Reserve has been rising steadily.

"At present, there are 42 adult tigers and 16 cubs in the reserve," he said..

