Mathura: BKU activists protest against erratic power supply to farmers

Some activists of the \RBharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Wednesday started an indefinite protest here against the alleged erratic power supply causing difficulties for the farmers. According to the district president of the union, Raj Kumar Tomar, the BKU activists are sitting on a ‘dharna’ in front of power sub-station in Baldeo as timely irrigation of agricultural fields has become difficult for farmers in the absence of uninterrupted power supply.

Tomar said the ‘dharna’ would continue, and if needed BKU activists from the entire district would be called to join the protest. Earlier, senior power department and administration officials met the activists.

SDM, Mahaban, Krishna Nand Tewari also reached the spot and tried to understand the problems being faced by the farmers..