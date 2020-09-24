Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet condoles demise of Union MoS for Railways Suresh C. Angadi

Cabinet also observed silence for two minutes in the memory of Shri Suresh C. Angadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 13:41 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 13:41 IST
Cabinet condoles demise of Union MoS for Railways Suresh C. Angadi
The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation.” Image Credit: Twitter(@RailMinIndia)

The Union Cabinet condoled the sad demise of Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways on 23rd September 2020 at New Delhi.

Cabinet also observed silence for two minutes in the memory of Shri Suresh C. Angadi.

The Cabinet today passed the following resolution:

"The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways on 23rd September 2020 at New Delhi. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, an educationist, a distinguished parliamentarian, and an able administrator.

Born on 1st June 1955 at KK Koppa village in Belagavi district of Karnataka, Shri Angadi completed his graduation from S.S.S. Samithi College, Belagavi, and thereafter obtained a degree in Law from Raja Lakhamgouda law College, Belagavi.

A member of the Bhartiya Janata Party, he became Vice- President of a Party's Belagavi District unit in 1996. He was nominated as President of the Belagavi District Unit in 2001 and continued to hold that post until he was nominated as Party's candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha Constituency in 2004. He won by a large margin and became a member of the 14th Lok Sabha. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Belagavi in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

He served as a member, Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution; Human Resources Development and Defence as well as Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Finance. He also served as Member of the Joint Committee on Pension, Salaries, and Allowances for Members of Parliament, the Advisory Committee on Central Direct Taxes, the House Committee, and the Committee on Petitions. In May 2019, Shri Angadi became Minister of State for Railways.

He was involved in many social and cultural activities with a special interest in the Industry, Agriculture, and Education of the poor. He was also Chairman, Suresh Angadi Education Foundation, Belgaum since 2009. He was fond of reading and travelling.

The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

China's Sinovac eyes coronavirus vaccine distribution in S. America

Chinas Sinovac Biotech hopes to supply its experimental coronavirus vaccine to more South American countries by outsourcing some manufacturing procedures to a partner in Brazil, its chief executive said on Thursday. Global vaccine makers, s...

Austria issues travel warnings for Prague, Paris region over COVID-19

Austria is issuing coronavirus-related travel warnings for Prague and the French regions that include Paris and the Cote dAzur while lifting a long-standing warning for Sweden, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.Warnings are also being i...

Official: Poland's Kaczynski likely to join govt amid crisis

A top member of Polands conservative ruling party says party leader Jarosaw Kaczyski is likely to formally join the coalition government in order to end a power struggle among its members. Ryszard Terlecki, the Law and Justice leader in par...

International Film Festival of India postponed to 2021 amid pandemic

The 51st edition of the annual International Film Festival of India IFFI which was scheduled to start from November 20 in Goa has been postponed to next year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Press Information Bureau PIB confirmed the news...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020