Cabinet condoles demise of Union MoS for Railways Suresh C. Angadi

The Union Cabinet condoled the sad demise of Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways on 23rd September 2020 at New Delhi.

Cabinet also observed silence for two minutes in the memory of Shri Suresh C. Angadi.

The Cabinet today passed the following resolution:

"The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Shri Suresh C. Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways on 23rd September 2020 at New Delhi. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, an educationist, a distinguished parliamentarian, and an able administrator.

Born on 1st June 1955 at KK Koppa village in Belagavi district of Karnataka, Shri Angadi completed his graduation from S.S.S. Samithi College, Belagavi, and thereafter obtained a degree in Law from Raja Lakhamgouda law College, Belagavi.

A member of the Bhartiya Janata Party, he became Vice- President of a Party's Belagavi District unit in 1996. He was nominated as President of the Belagavi District Unit in 2001 and continued to hold that post until he was nominated as Party's candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha Constituency in 2004. He won by a large margin and became a member of the 14th Lok Sabha. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Belagavi in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

He served as a member, Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs, and Public Distribution; Human Resources Development and Defence as well as Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Finance. He also served as Member of the Joint Committee on Pension, Salaries, and Allowances for Members of Parliament, the Advisory Committee on Central Direct Taxes, the House Committee, and the Committee on Petitions. In May 2019, Shri Angadi became Minister of State for Railways.

He was involved in many social and cultural activities with a special interest in the Industry, Agriculture, and Education of the poor. He was also Chairman, Suresh Angadi Education Foundation, Belgaum since 2009. He was fond of reading and travelling.

The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation."

(With Inputs from PIB)