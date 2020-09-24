Left Menu
Delhi CM announces 'Pusa Decomposer' for speedy decomposition of stubble

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 14:29 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an innovative technique -- Pusa Decomposer -- developed by the scientists at Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), which will be used for the speedy decomposition of stubble in the national capital and nearby states. "Due to stubble burning, Delhi gets covered with smog. I came here at IARI and talked to the Director of the institute. The Director has devised a new innovative technique, in which they are giving four capsules of Pusa decomposer for one hectare of field. In one capsule a farmer can make 25 litres of liquid substance (ghol). After making the liquid, he has to add jaggery and gram flour in it and has to sprinkle that liquid on the stubble, after which it would bio-degrade in 20 days," Kejriwal said while speaking to media.

"Through this, the farmer does not need to burn the stubble. It is beneficial for the farmers and all the people residing in Delhi-NCR. The director will give a detailed proposal in this regard. It is the result of hard work done by the director and scientists for over 1.5 years. I will meet the Union Environment Minister and talk to him to implement this initiative," he added. Kejriwal said the IARI has given a presentation to him and "this invention is doable, practical and cost-effective".

Meanwhile, while commenting on the Farm Bills passed in the Parliament, Kejriwal said, "There are many problems in the Bills. When the farmers across the country are protesting, it is not that they are being misinformed but they are protesting as they are not happy with the Bill." The parliament recently passed Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

