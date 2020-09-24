Need of Performance Security for Development Contracts by DRDO, ATVP waived

As another measure to support industry, the requirement of "Performance Security" for the "Development Contracts" by DRDO and ATVP has been waived as per the approval of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh. This will apply to development contracts only, as defined in para 12.5 of the DRDO Procurement Manual, PM 2016, as amended. However, Warranty Bond would continue to be obtained from successful development partner to cover the DRDO/ ATVP interest during the warranty period.

This provision will be applicable for all RFPs issued in respect of development contracts after the date of issue of this amendment that is 23 September 2020. All ongoing cases of development contracts in which Request for proposal (RFP)/ contract has already been issued may continue to be regulated as per the provisions contained in the issued RFP/ contract.

Secretary DD R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy stated that it is another important milestone to support Industry.

(With Inputs from PIB)