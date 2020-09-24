Left Menu
Development News Edition

Upcoming procurement season will expose Oppn lies on farm Bills: Haryana BJP chief

Dhankar, a former Haryana Agriculture Minister, said the farm Bills are not an alternative to the entire system but an option for some farmers to go for direct marketing.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-09-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 19:59 IST
Upcoming procurement season will expose Oppn lies on farm Bills: Haryana BJP chief
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@OPDhankar)

Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar on Thursday said the Opposition's "lies" on the Centre's farm reforms will be nailed during the upcoming crop procurement season beginning next week. He said the procurement of kharif crops will begin in Haryana and Punjab from October 1. "When procurement will go on smoothly, farmers will come to know the lies the Congress is spreading and realise that the reforms are for their benefit," he said at a news conference here. Dhankar also accused the Opposition of trying to "mislead" farmers at a time when reforms have been initiated in their "favour".

"They told white lies that the MSP mechanism will be dismantled and the mandi system will break, both of which are untrue," he said. Dhankar, a former Haryana Agriculture Minister, said the farm Bills are not an alternative to the entire system but an option for some farmers to go for direct marketing. "But they (opposition parties) are projecting as if these will become an alternate system in itself and by spreading falsehood, they are trying to build up an agitation," said Dhankar.

He said currently a majority of farmers sell their crops in mandis at the MSP. "In Haryana, farmers who do direct marketing are nearly one lakh, of which 82,000 are connected with farmer producer organisations while 25,000 are progressive farmers. The condition is similar in other states and the reforms now give all farmers an option for direct marketing," he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Dhankar said the party before the 2019 parliamentary elections had proposed the abolition of the APMC Act to make agricultural produce free from restrictions and was now changing track. Dhankar said after the Congress-led UPA came to power, they constituted the M S Swaminathan Commission but even six years after it submitted its report, they did not implement its recommendations.

Dhankar assured farmers that the legislations are in their interest and said there will be no change in the existing MSP or 'mandi system'. When asked that there were reports that a couple of former MLAs, who had switched over to the BJP from the INLD before the October 2019 assembly polls, have expressed some reservations, Dhankar said, "Today, they had a breakfast with me and appreciated the measures, saying these are in interests of farmers." Dhankar said BJP workers are meeting farmers across the state to make them aware about the benefits of these reforms.

"All rules are pro-farmer. The opposition parties' claims that farmers will be exploited by big corporates are baseless as there are enough safeguards in favour of them," he said. Parliament has recently passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill; Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. The Bills are yet to get the assent of the President.

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank channelled suspicious money through Lithuania - Danish media

Danske Bank helped Deutsche Bank facilitate suspicious trades worth over 600 million through its branch in Lithuania between 2012 and 2015, Danish media outlets reported on Thursday. The reports, by newspapers Berlingske and Politiken and p...

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus to hold jet output stable in face of crisis warnings -sources

Airbus is set to reaffirm its main aircraft production rates, despite warnings that the coronavirus crisis will be deeper and longer than first expected, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday. After cutting output of its best-selling A3...

National Medicinal Plants Board and Ministry of AYUSH sign MoU

In a historic event today, the National Medicinal Plants Board NMPB, Ministry of AYUSH signed an MoU through virtual meeting with the major AYUSH and Herbal industry bodies covering a set of measures to promote medicinal plant cultivation....

Police officer suspended after recovery of cattle carcasses in UP's Bulandshahr

A police officer was suspended on Thursday after the discovery of some cattle carcasses that triggered protests at a village here, according to officials. Police have registered a case against four identified as some unidentified peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020