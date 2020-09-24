Reopen Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad: Tamil Nadu CM urges Rupani

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday urged his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to reopen a school that imparted education in Tamil medium in Ahmedabad. The school has been closed after citing low attendance. It was attended by children of migrant labourers, who are now left with no option to continue their education.

Palaniswami, in a letter to Rupani, said, "I am distressed to know that a school, which was imparting education in Tamil to mainly migrant labourers, at Ahmedabad has been closed suddenly, citing low attendance." "Tamils have contributed and are contributing towards the development of Gujarat. The future of Tamil linguistic minority in Gujarat needs to be protected," he said.

Palaniswami requested the Gujarat CM to intervene in the matter and pass suitable orders for the continuance of the Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad. He also said that the Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this school. (ANI)