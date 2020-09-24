Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samajwadi Party to organise protests across UP tomorrow against agriculture, labour bills

The Samajwadi Party will organise a protest against agriculture and labour reform bills on September 25 and submit a memorandum to the Governor, Anandiben Patel through respective district magistrates.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-09-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 22:11 IST
Samajwadi Party to organise protests across UP tomorrow against agriculture, labour bills
SP leader Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Samajwadi Party will organise a protest against agriculture and labour reform bills on September 25 and submit a memorandum to the Governor, Anandiben Patel through respective district magistrates. On the instructions of Samajwadi Party National President and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, the party will protest against the farm sector and labour reform bills which hurt the interest of farmers and workers. During the protests, a memorandum will be sent to the Governor through respective DMs, party chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury stated.

"The agriculture bill that the Government of India has brought, ignores the interests of farmers and it will make the farmer become a labourer instead of owning his land," Chowdhury stated. "Due to the abolition of the agricultural produce market and not getting the minimum support price in the Bill, the farmer will now be forced to sell his crop at one-off prices. The removal of the wheat, paddy crop from the Essential Commodities Act, would compel the farmer to sell his crop on the terms of big agents and business houses. Samajwadi Party will not let the voice of the farmers get suppressed," he added.

The labour laws passed by Parliament will severely affect the interests of workers. Till now, industries with 100 employees did not have the right to retrench without government permission, the new law also empowers industries with 300 employees to retrench whenever they want. This will increase the feeling of insecurity among the workers and they will not be able to raise their legitimate demand. They will become bonded labourers industrialists will remain bonded laborers.

"There is a lot of anger against the BJP government for these anti-people laws. Farmers are demonstrating everywhere. The BJP government is unable to provide employment to the workers, instead, they are plotting to make them dependent on the mercy of the capital houses. The Samajwadi Party will strongly oppose these conspiracies," Chowdhury stated. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish coastguard bans small sailboats after damage from orcas

Sailing enthusiasts are going to need a bigger boat if they want to sail off Spains northwestern tip after killer whales damaged yachts. Several incidents involving orcas and small sailboats have been reported off the Galician shore near La...

Tennis-Hong Kong Open cancelled due to COVID-19

The Hong Kong Open, scheduled to be held next month, was scrapped on Thursday for a second straight year because organisers decided they could not stage the event amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The womens tournament was cancelled last year due...

Agency: No Cyprus passports for wealthy investors' families

Cyprus top oversight body urged lawmakers on Thursday to rethink new legislation that empowers the government to grant citizenship to family members of wealthy investors under the countrys lucrative golden passport program. The Cyprus Audit...

In sign of frustration, US shortens sanctions waiver to Iraq

The United States has extended a sanctions waiver that enables Iraq to continue importing gas from Iran but this time granting a significantly shorter waiver period, Iraqi officials and the US State Department said on Thursday. The developm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020