Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Lecturer turns farm labourer to support family

Gore (32), a resident of a small village, Nigdi, in Jat tehsil of Sangli district, is also a recipient of a literary award, 'Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar', but that is hardly a consolation for a man who has fallen on hard times due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Coming to terms with the reality of losing job, a situation faced by millions worldwide, he decided to work as a farm labourer in his home district to support his family.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-09-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 13:23 IST
Lockdown: Lecturer turns farm labourer to support family
Representative image

Till March, Navnath Gore was a lecturer in a college in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, but the COVID-19-induced lockdown took away his contract job and reduced him to a farm labourer. Gore (32), a resident of a small village, Nigdi, in Jat tehsil of Sangli district, is also a recipient of a literary award, 'Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar', but that is hardly a consolation for a man who has fallen on hard times due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Coming to terms with the reality of losing job, a situation faced by millions worldwide, he decided to work as a farm labourer in his home district to support his family. Gore now earns a meagre income of Rs 400 per day.

A post-graduate in Marathi from the Shivaji University in Kolhapur district, Gore started writing his maiden novel 'Fesati' during his post-graduation days. The book got published in 2017 and in 2018 he won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar.

"After I won the award, I received an offer from a college in Ahmednagar district where I started working as a lecturer on a clock hour basis and used to get Rs 10,000 per month. "In February this year, my father passed away and the responsibility of my mother and a 50-year-old brother, who is physically challenged, came on my shoulders," said Gore.

After the death of his father, Gore went home in February, but could not go back to his teaching job as the lockdown was imposed in March-end to curb the COVID-19 spread. "I came back to my village in February. Since my job was contractual, the income from the college also stopped.

"With no income, it was difficult for us to make the ends meet. I then started taking up odd-jobs and also started working as a farm labourer in the region," he added. Gore, who travels long distances in the region for work, said he earns around Rs 400 if he works full day.

Gore recalled his student days in Kolhapur, where, while pursuing his post-graduation, he used to work as a security guard at an ATM centre to support his family. 'Fesati' is a story of a youth, who against all odds, completes his education. The book also depicts the plight of farmers.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Security forces defuse 4 landmines in Jharkhand

Security forces on Friday defused four landmines allegedly planted by Naxalites on a road in Jharkhands Palamu district, police said. The Improvised Explosive Devices IEDs, weighing 12- 15 kg each, were laid on a road near Mansuria village ...

Farm Bills: Bharatiya Kisan Union members protest in Noida, block roads

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Friday blocked roads in Noida while staging protests near the Delhi border against the recently passed farm Bills. The government is doing whatever it wants without consulting farmers. They have made ...

Man pleads guilty for robbing local train passenger in Mumbai

A 41-year-old man, accused of robbing a local train passenger, pleaded guilty before the magistrate court, saying he repented the act. Thane resident Karim Raini allegedly stole Rs 41,000 from a passenger and was also charged under section ...

Over 80% of Britons not heeding COVID-19 self-isolation rules -study

Over 80 of people in Britain are not adhering to self-isolation guidelines when they have COVID-19 symptoms or had contact with someone who has tested positive, a study has found.A majority were also unable to identify the symptoms of COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020