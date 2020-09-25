Left Menu
Development News Edition

First-year classes for session 2020-21 to begin from Nov 1: UGC

The academic session 2020-21 for the first-year students will commence from November 1, as per the latest guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which has directed the educational institutions to complete merit/entrance-based admission process by October 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 14:43 IST
First-year classes for session 2020-21 to begin from Nov 1: UGC
Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. . Image Credit: ANI

The academic session 2020-21 for the first-year students will commence from November 1, as per the latest guidelines by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which has directed the educational institutions to complete merit/entrance-based admission process by October 2020. However, in case of delay in the declaration of results of the qualifying examinations, the universities may start the session from November 18, says the latest guidelines issued by the UGC.

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced this on Twitter on Friday, saying, "In view of the #COVID19 Pandemic, @ugc_india has issued guidelines on Examinations & Academic Calendar for UG & PG Students for the Session 2020-21." According to the guidelines, the last date for admissions to fill up the remaining vacant seats will be November 30.

On the other hand, the institutions, where admissions are sole though entrance tests, and which have completed the necessary requirements or are likely to do so in near future, have been directed to start their academic sessions for the first-year under-graduate and post-graduate students at the earliest. They can accept the relevant documents of qualifying examinations by December 31, said the UGC guidelines. Further, the UGC has suggested the institutions to conduct the first semester/year examinations between March 8 and 26, 2021.

It has also asked the universities to follow six-day week pattern for the academic sessions 2020-21 and 2021-22, besides curtailing breaks to compensate for the loss of classes. Terming the session as a special case, the UGC has also ordered the institutions to refund full admission fees on account of cancellation of admissions/migration of students up to November 30. Thereafter, the institutions can deduct not more than Rs 1,000 as processing fee for cancellations/withdrawal up to December 31.

Notwithstanding these, every college/university has been directed to follow the mandatory guidelines regarding academic activities in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Red locusts destroy 500 hectares Nambian grazing land, minister says

Namibia is struggling to contain the second outbreak this year of the African migratory red locust, which has destroyed 500 hectares of grazing land in the north-east of the country, the countrys agriculture minister said on Friday. At leas...

Left wing farmers' bodies hold protests in Bengal against farm bills

Members of farmers bodies loyal to the Left parties Friday staged protests in various parts of West Bengal as part of the nationwide stir demanding the withdrawal of the anti-people farm bills passed in the Parliament. CPIM farmers wing Sar...

Poland mulls restrictions amid record daily rises in COVID-19 cases

Poland is considering reimposing some restrictions as it expects high daily numbers in new coronavirus cases to continue, the health ministry said on Friday.Poland reported a record daily rise in coronavirus cases for the second consecutive...

Olympics-Tokyo organisers outline steps for 'simplified' Games

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday proposed a raft of measures to hold a streamlined Summer Games next year, including a shorter opening period for training venues and scaling back staff for the torch relay.The Games, originally sch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020