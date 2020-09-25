Creation of SWG on Defence Industrial Cooperation between India and Israel announced

A webinar between India and Israel was held on 24/09/2020. The Theme of the webinar was "Indian Defence Industry Global Outreach for Collaborative Partnership: Webinar and Expo". It was organized under the aegis of Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence through SIDM.

This webinar is the first in the series of webinars which will be organized with friendly foreign countries in order to boost defence exports and achieve defence export target of $5 billion in the next five years.

Defence Secretaries and other senior MoD officials from both the countries participated in the webinar and spoke about enhancing the defence cooperation between both the nations.

Creation of Sub Working Group (SWG) on Defence Industrial Cooperation between India and Israel was announced in the webinar. The main objective of the SWG will be Transfer of Technology, Co-development & Co-production, Artificial Intelligence, Innovation and Joint Export to friendly foreign countries.

An MoU was also signed between Kalyani Group and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems during the webinar.

A Knowledge paper by SIDM-KPMG was released by Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary on the occasion.

The webinar was attended by more than 300 delegates and 90 virtual exhibition stalls have been set up for the Expo.

(With Inputs from PIB)