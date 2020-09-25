Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet reiterates determination to fight GBVF by strengthening law

Based on data obtained through the South African Police Service (SAPS), the government has identified 30 GBVF hotspots around the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 15:39 IST
Cabinet reiterates determination to fight GBVF by strengthening law
Cabinet has welcomed the R50 million donation from the United Kingdom, which will extend the Solidarity Fund’s ongoing efforts to counter the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Cabinet has reiterated its determination to fight gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) by strengthening the law and providing psychosocial support and advocacy programmes within communities.

Based on data obtained through the South African Police Service (SAPS), the government has identified 30 GBVF hotspots around the country.

"Cabinet has assured the affected communities that working with the police, intervention measures will be strengthened to ensure the protection and safety of women and children," said Cabinet in a statement.

Cabinet has welcomed the R50 million donation from the United Kingdom, which will extend the Solidarity Fund's ongoing efforts to counter the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds, Cabinet said, will focus on projects that support and promote women.

Cabinet also expressed concern at disturbing reports of human trafficking involving women and children in the country. Police are following up and investigating all reported cases related to these crimes.

Cabinet has appealed to the public to report these heinous crimes to the police immediately instead of using social media platforms, which makes it difficult for law enforcement agencies to respond quickly and adequately.

Cabinet urged the public, however, to refrain from peddling fake news, which may cause unnecessary panic, inflame emotions and incite violence in society.

Anyone with information should contact the SAPS on the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use the free MySAPS Application, which can be downloaded on any iPhone or smartphone.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

TN Min says farm bills will not affect Tamil Nadu ryots

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought to assert that the three farm bills passed in Parliament recently will not affect farmers, saying Chief Minister K Palaniswami will not allow any legislation detrimental to their interests. The far...

Following are the foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN24 US-TRUMP-LD ELECTION Trump will accept results of free-and-fair presidential polls White House Washington President Donald Trump will accept the results of a free and fair election, his press secretary has said, allaying fears trigger...

Spanish government wants partial Madrid city lockdown, local authorities differ

The Spanish government has recommended reimposing a partial lockdown on all of Madrid city to curb the spread of coronavirus after local authorities imposed restrictions on just some areas of the wider region, the health minister said on Fr...

With schools shut, Indonesian bus drivers ferry COVID-19 patients instead

For the past decade, Yusuf Iswahyu has ferried Indonesian children in his yellow bus to and from their schools.But with many shut due to COVID-19, the 29-year-old has now signed up alongside other drivers to take patients infected with the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020