Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will work for non-implementation of new farm laws in Maha:Cong

The party said it has decided to hold a protest on October 2 against the new laws and a month-long awareness campaign. "We will work together and take a decision on non- implementation of the new farm laws in Maharashtra,"state Congress president and minister Balasaheb Thorat said during a press conference.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 17:41 IST
Will work for non-implementation of new farm laws in Maha:Cong
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Congress, which is part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, on Friday said it would work towards ensuring that the farm sector bills passed by the Parliament are not implemented in the state. The party said it has decided to hold a protest on October 2 against the new laws and a month-long awareness campaign.

"We will work together and take a decision on non- implementation of the new farm laws in Maharashtra,"state Congress president and minister Balasaheb Thorat said during a press conference. The party's state leaders will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on September 28 over the issue, while on October 2, a state-wide 'dharna' agitation will be held, he added.

"Signature campaign of farmers will be organised between October 2 and 31. Similarly, farmers' conventions will be held during the period," Thorat said. The party's demand is to scrap the anti-farmer and anti-labour laws, the Revenue Minister said.

"The new laws aim to scrap the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). The government wants to demolish the APMC system and hand over the marketing system to traders. Due to this, farmers will not get the minimum support price (MSP). Even the labour protection laws are being scrapped," he alleged.

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said the provisions of the new laws will benefit only the rich and the corporates. "Not just the Congress, but even BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal has opposed and quit the government," he said.

The bills were passed without taking anyone into confidence and without discussion, he alleged. New AICC in-charge of the state, H K Patil, alleged, "Taking advantage of the prevailing coronavirus situation, the bills were passed for the benefit of corporates." "The government claims that the new laws give freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. But farmers need support of the government. The bills were passed without consultations with even the farmers," he said.

Various farmer groups have called for a nationwide shutdown on Friday against the three bills, which were passed by both houses of Parliament during the Monsoon session and await presidential assent. The three bills are the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

TRENDING

CBDT chairman tests COVID positive

How The Blacklist Season 8 will start – John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp share opinions

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Google Pay expands in Singapore; app refreshed to cater to local needs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US News Roundup: Trump rallies supporters in key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina; Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app stores and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.U.S. House Democrats crafting new 2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief packageDemocrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a 2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that c...

Paytm Mall FY20 loss down 60 pc to Rs 479 crore

E-commerce firm Paytm Mall on Friday said its loss narrowed by 60 pc to Rs 479 crore in 2019-20 on account of reduction in assortment size, cashback and promotions. The company had posted a loss of Rs 1,171 crore in 2018-19.During the last ...

Health News Roundup: Singapore COVID-19-testing 'SwabBot' pushes boundaries; EU air safety head says in-flight COVID infection risks marginal and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.COVID-19 outbreak hits EU patrol boat docked in ItalySome 51 out of 186 crew members of a European Union naval vessel on Friday tested positive for the coronavirus, the EUs Irini military...

Poster of sexual harassment accused to be displayed at road crossings in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government will put up posters of people accused of sexual harassment and other crimes against women at famous road crossings across the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued directions to the state police on Thu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020