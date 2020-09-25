Andhra Pradesh reports 7073 new COVID-19 cases, 48 deaths in last 24 hours

With 7,073 new COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus stands at 6,61,458 in the state, according to the Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer on Friday. "In the last 24 hours, 69,429 samples were tested in the state. Of these, 7,073 of them were tested COVID-19 positive. With this, the total number of cases increased to 6,61,458 in the state including 67,683 active cases," said the state COVID nodal officer

As many as 8,695 persons were recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 5,88,169 in the state. There were 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Eight each in Chittoor and Prakasam district, six in Anantapur district, five each in Krishna and West Godavari districts, three each in Kadapa, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts, two each in East Godavari, Guntur and Kurnool districts and one in Srikakulam district.

The death toll increased to 5,606 in the state. (ANI)