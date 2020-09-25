Span concrete deck extra-dosed cable stayed bridge inaugurated in Hyderabad

Left Menu
Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated the span concrete deck extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu of Hyderabad on Friday. Union MoS for Home G Kishan Reddy was the chief guest on the occasion.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 25-09-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 23:50 IST
The bridge is expected to ease traffic flow in Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Built by Larsen & Toubro, the bridge is expected to ease traffic flow towards HITEC City It will also reduce commute time from Jubilee Hills to Madhapur from 30 to 10 minutes and the distance from Mind Space to Jubilee Hills by 2 kms, a press release issued by the company said.

"The cable-stayed bridge portion is 435 m long, including the approaches at both ends, 25.8 m wide with a total of 52 stay cables. The approach viaduct and solid ramps are 309.8 m long with 1.8 m wide footpaths on both the sides. While the cables were procured from Germany, everything else is sourced from India making it a very example of the 'Make in India' movement," it added. As per media reports, this bridge was constructed at the cost of Rs 184 crore. (ANI)

