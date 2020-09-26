Gambling den busted in Goa, 1 arrested

A gambling raid in the Navelim area of Goa's Margao district led to the seizure of Rs 20,060 and an arrest of one person. As per the Goa Police Crime Branch, police raided the gambling den at Navelim on Friday at around 2 pm.

"During the raid, gambling articles and about Rs.20,060 in cash were seized from the arrested person. The accused, Munna Naregal, (40) has been placed under arrest under section 11(2)(a) of the Goa Public Gambling Act," the police said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)