Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tomar inaugurates Indian Agricultural Research Institute's Assam campus

On Friday, the minister dedicated to the nation the campus of the new IARI at Gogamukh in Assam, an official statement said. The Union Cabinet in May 2017 had approved setting up of Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Assam at a cost of over Rs 155 crore to promote agri-education and realise second green revolution in the north eastern region.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 14:20 IST
Tomar inaugurates Indian Agricultural Research Institute's Assam campus
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)

Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar has inaugurated the Indian Agricultural Research Institute's (IARI) Assam campus and said the setting up of this institute will boost farm education and research activities in the North East. On Friday, the minister dedicated to the nation the campus of the new IARI at Gogamukh in Assam, an official statement said.

The Union Cabinet in May 2017 had approved the setting up of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Assam at a cost of over Rs 155 crore to promote agri-education and realize a second green revolution in the northeastern region. "As the prefabricated building is ready, the classes of students to be admitted from the 2020-21 session will be started at IARI, Assam campus. Initially, three divisions will function namely Division of Crop Improvement, Division of Horticulture, and Division of Animal Science & Fisheries," the statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Tomar announced that the IARI, Assam will be named after Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. He said the setting up of this institute will give an impetus to the development of agricultural education and research in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim, in addition to Assam. The government is working towards strengthening the agricultural sector for meeting the challenges of rising population and climate change and ensuring sufficient food reserves at all times, the statement said. Appreciating the role played by farm scientists in bringing about the green revolution by developing several high yielding seed and crop varieties, Tomar said the country is now not only self-sufficient but also a surplus in foodgrains production. The government has made efforts to plug the gaps in the development process, and as a result, new agricultural research institutes have been established in Jharkhand and Assam. The minister stressed that given the challenge of climate change and water scarcity, it is important to undertake crop diversification and develop varieties that require less water to grow. He emphasized on the importance of locally grown crops for enhancing farmers' income and export opportunities.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the establishment of IARI, Assam, and expressed hope that the institute would be able to fulfill its objectives. He emphasized on research activities on locally grown horticultural crops of the region for enhancing farm income of small and marginal farmers. He also hoped that the northeastern states will be again known as "Bowl of Rice" with the support of ICAR-IARI, Assam.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon.in to host 'Handicrafts Mela' from Sep 26-Oct 10 to support artisans, weavers

Amazon.in on Saturday said it will host a virtual Handicrafts Mela from September 26-October 10, showcasing more than 270 art and craft forms from various parts of the country. Over eight lakh artisans and weavers associated with 1,500 Amaz...

Outcomes of summit are substantial, forward looking: MEA on talks between PM Modi and Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Outcomes of summit are substantial, forward looking MEA on talks between PM Modi and Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa....

Recurrent heart attacks on the decline, yet risk remains high: Study

According to new research, after surviving a heart attack, the proportion of patients who experience a repeat attack within a year fall between 2008 and 2017, with a greater decline in women than men. The research was published today in the...

India, Bangladesh ties built on trust, mutual respect: Envoy

India and Bangladesh are partners in development and the bilateral cooperation transcends mere transactions as it is built on trust and mutual respect, the Indian envoy here said. Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das, addressing an onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020