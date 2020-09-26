Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh

An elephant died of electrocution in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh after it came in contact with a live wire laid on the ground by poachers to trap other wild animals, a forest official said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night on the outskirts of Kishanpur village under Pithora forest range when a herd of four jumbos was passing from there, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mahasamund division Mayank Pandey said.

Soon after being alerted about it this morning, forest personnel rushed to the spot and started the process of post- mortem, he said. "No movement of elephants had been reported in this fringe area of forest in the past. On Thursday, a herd of four elephants had entered from neighbouring Odisha and reached close to Kishanpur on Friday night," Pandey said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that poachers had laid the electric wire trap to kill wild boars and unfortunately a female pachyderm from the herd stepped onto it and got electrocuted, he said. "We have got clues about offenders and efforts are on to arrest them," he added.

With the latest fatality, 10 elephants have died in separate districts of the state due to various reasons, including electrocution, in the last four months. On September 23, an elephant died after it touched a live wire at a farm in Raigarh district.