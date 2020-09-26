Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh

On Thursday, a herd of four elephants had entered from neighbouring Odisha and reached close to Kishanpur on Friday night," Pandey said. Preliminary investigation revealed that poachers had laid the electric wire trap to kill wild boars and unfortunately a female pachyderm from the herd stepped onto it and got electrocuted, he said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-09-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 15:07 IST
Elephant dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh

An elephant died of electrocution in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh after it came in contact with a live wire laid on the ground by poachers to trap other wild animals, a forest official said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday night on the outskirts of Kishanpur village under Pithora forest range when a herd of four jumbos was passing from there, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mahasamund division Mayank Pandey said.

Soon after being alerted about it this morning, forest personnel rushed to the spot and started the process of post- mortem, he said. "No movement of elephants had been reported in this fringe area of forest in the past. On Thursday, a herd of four elephants had entered from neighbouring Odisha and reached close to Kishanpur on Friday night," Pandey said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that poachers had laid the electric wire trap to kill wild boars and unfortunately a female pachyderm from the herd stepped onto it and got electrocuted, he said. "We have got clues about offenders and efforts are on to arrest them," he added.

With the latest fatality, 10 elephants have died in separate districts of the state due to various reasons, including electrocution, in the last four months. On September 23, an elephant died after it touched a live wire at a farm in Raigarh district.

TRENDING

Food Wars: Did Season 5 mark end or Season 6 can be renewed?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 filming details, vault might have slid deeper into earth

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India price leaked: Here is how much it could cost you

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-Rossi staying in MotoGP with Petronas Yamaha

Italian great Valentino Rossi will race for the Petronas Yamaha MotoGP team next season after signing a one-year contract renewal, Yamaha said on Saturday. Yamaha said the 41-year-old nine-time world champion will have the Japanese manufact...

Govt official booked for raping woman in UP's Shamli

An official of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was booked for allegedly raping a woman in Shamli district, police said on SaturdayAccording to a complaint lodged by the woman, the official allegedly raped her when she had come to his of...

India, Denmark sign MoU on Intellectual Property cooperation

Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU in the field of Intellectual Property cooperation with Denmarks Danish Patent and Trademark Office, here on Saturday. According to an official release, the Uni...

FSSAI mulling making fortification of edible oil with vitamins A, D mandatory

Food regulator FSSAI is considering making it mandatory for edible oil manufacturers to fortify cooking oil with vitamins A and D, which help in boosting immunity. FSSAI is considering to make it mandatory to fortify edible oil with vitamin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020