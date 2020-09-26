J-K LG Manoj Sinha meets Defence Minister in New Delhi

Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2020 20:28 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (left) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha (right). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Office of the Raksha Mantri tweeted a picture of the meeting earlier today.

"The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha meeting Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in New Delhi," Office of the Raksha Mantri tweeted. Sinha on Saturday announced a relief package of Rs 1350 crore for Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to boost the business and the other ailing sectors that have suffered huge losses for several years in the newly formed Union Territory (UT).

While addressing a press conference at Raj Bhawan, LG Sinha said: "This was just a beginning and much more was in the offing".He also lauded the Committee for submitting the report in a given time frame. "I am glad to announce a Rs 1,350 crores economic package for the people in the business community facing economic difficulties. This is additional to the benefits of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and other measures taken by us to comfort the business community," he said.

"We have decided to give 5 per cent interest subvention to every borrower from the business community, without any conditions for six months in the current financial year. This will be a huge relief and help in generating employment here," he added. "I also want to highlight that this is for the first time here in so many years that the Committee has submitted the report in the given time frame which was 12 days," Sinha further stated. (ANI)

