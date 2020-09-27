Left Menu
NTPC synchronises one more unit of 3,300 MW power plant in Bihar with grid

The power producer has been setting up five units with 660 MW capacity each, spread across 3,200 acres of land at Barh in Patna district. The construction work of three units of stage-I of the project was delayed due to "contractual, execution and timeline issues" with Russian firm Technoprom Export which was supposed to develop them, while two units of stage-II (2x660 MW) of Barh STPP have already been commissioned and are presently under operation, an official said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-09-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 13:31 IST
State-run NTPC Ltd on Sunday said it has successfully synchronised a 660-MW unit of its supercritical thermal power plant in Bihar with the grid, which would help the commercial generation of electricity from it. The power producer has been setting up five units with 660 MW capacity each, spread across 3,200 acres of land at Barh in Patna district.

The construction work of three units of stage-I of the project was delayed due to "contractual, execution and timeline issues" with Russian firm Technoprom Export which was supposed to develop them, while two units of stage-II (2x660 MW) of Barh STPP have already been commissioned and are presently under operation, an official said. "The first unit of 660 MW of stage -I of Barh plant was successfully synchronised with the grid at 7.32 am today.

The plant has achieved desired capacity," he said. The construction of the Barh stage-I was initially awarded to the Russian firm but the contract was later terminated due to delay of the work schedule given by the NTPC, he said.

The successful synchronisation would pave the way for commissioning of the unit, the official said. The remaining two units of stage-I of NTPC-Barh would be made operational by the end of March 2022, he said.

Under the synchronisation process, the 660-MW unit was connected to the grid to see the load factor and to ensure that all other aspects of it were working correctly. Presently, Bihar is getting 1,198 MW of power from the two units of stage-II and will get additional 1,025 MW from three plants of stage-I, he said.

NTPC is supplying 4,248 MW of power to Bihar from its various plants, he added..

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

