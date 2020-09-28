Left Menu
Amit Shah pays tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 113th birth anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 07:53 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 07:53 IST
Amit Shah pays tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary
Shaheed Bhagat Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shah said that Bhagat Singh will always remain a source of inspiration for Indians.

"I express my gratitude to Shaheed Bhagat Singh who gave new direction to freedom struggle through his revolutionary ideas and supreme sacrifice and awakened resolve of independence among youth of the country. He will always remain a source of inspiration for us," Shah's tweet read. Bhagat Singh was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was a charismatic Indian socialist revolutionary whose two acts of dramatic violence against the British in India and execution at the age of 23 made him a folk hero of the Indian Independence movement. Singh, who was hanged in the Lahore jail along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931, left a strong impact during his lifetime. (ANI)

