Left Menu
Development News Edition

Māori development projects to receive PGF $18.8 million

More than 300 jobs, both immediate short-term and permanent, will be created across the regions through the investments, with more to be confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 28-09-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 08:37 IST
Māori development projects to receive PGF $18.8 million
“Each aligns to the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) post-COVID-19 reset criteria to create jobs and get social and economic recovery underway via projects visible within regional communities,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Māori development projects across the country will receive a total of $18.8 million from the Provincial Growth Fund that will create infrastructure and permanent jobs, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones announced today.

"These projects will support economic development in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Tairawhiti, Manawatū-Whanganui, Waikato, and Southland to build the future prosperity of these communities.

"Each aligns to the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) post-COVID-19 reset criteria to create jobs and get social and economic recovery underway via projects visible within regional communities," Shane Jones said.

More than 300 jobs, both immediate short-term and permanent, will be created across the regions through the investments, with more to be confirmed.

"As part of the PGF reset we are investing in projects that grow Māori firms and Māori assets in sectors that will be core to the economic rebuild. We are also continuing to invest in projects that meet whenua Māori criteria such as increasing productivity on underutilized land blocks, announced in February this year," Shane Jones said.

"The PGF is funding existing Māori regional businesses with capital investment to increase productivity, increase job numbers, and allow businesses to invest in regional economic development initiatives like construction and infrastructure. This investment allows these businesses to diversify into other sectors and markets and grow the Māori asset base in the regions."

Nationally, the PGF is partnering with Poutama Trust which will receive a $5 million grant to provide access to development capital for small- to medium-sized Māori enterprises so it can scale up and grow.

In Northland Taumata Tirotiro Ltd will receive $719,000 for land development on four Māori-owned land blocks to operate a beef farm.

About $5.6 million will go to three Bay of Plenty projects which include the establishment of a food production hub in Ruatahuna, land remediation, and kiwifruit orchard development at Welcome Bay near Tauranga, and the conversion of part of a dairy property to sheep-milking in Rerewhakaaitu.

Tairawhiti region will receive nearly $2 million for three projects that will lift productivity on whenua Māori. Over $970,000 will go to Te Aitanga a Māhaki Trust's 23 Whenua Māori blocks so it can plant forestry. Parera Station will receive $495,838 for farm remediation and an upgrade of its East Cape campground. Maraetaha Inc will receive $489,900 to develop 460ha of underutilized farmland.

In Manawatu-Whanganui, the PGF is investing nearly $2.6 million to develop a 5ha strawberry farm near Whanganui.

Pukerewa Station Development in Waikato will receive $912,000 to install water reticulation and fencing.

In the far South, Rakiura Māori Lands Trust will receive nearly $2.2 million in loans and grants for an environmental tourism initiative on Stewart Island. This involves building tracks and other infrastructure, including a predator-proof fence.

"The funding announced today will help these Māori Trusts and businesses to diversify, develop capabilities, and create job opportunities within their communities. Many of these groups would not have received funding from commercial sources as their assets are on collectively owned Māori land.

"There are still more announcements that will benefit regional Māori businesses and communities to come," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Case registered after woman alleges rape in Noida sector 20

A case was registered after a woman alleged rape by her neighbour in Uttar Pradeshs Noida Sector 20, Police said.According to police, prima facie case appears to be some other matter, and the investigation is on.Speaking to ANI, Additional ...

Yemen’s warring parties agree to free more than 1,000 prisoners

Delegates from the Yemen Government and the Ansar Allah, formally known as Houthi rebels, signed an agreement on Sunday to liberate 1,081 conflict-related individuals, in accordance with the lists of agreed-upon names.Today is an important ...

Tractor set on fire at India Gate

Around 15-20 people set a tractor on fire at India Gate here on Monday morning, police said. The incident comes amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country over the contentious farm legislations that were passed by th...

Fresh Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes over disputed region – UN chief urges ‘stop fighting’

According to news reports, at least 16 people have been killed along the line of contact in the worst fighting between the two former Soviet Republics in four years.He condemns the use of force and regrets the loss of life and the toll on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020