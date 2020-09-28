Nigeria's main unions suspend planned strike after government talks

Nigeria's main unions suspend planned strike after government talksReuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 10:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 09:04 IST
Nigerian labor unions suspended on Monday a planned strike over fuel and power price rises after talks with the government, Labour and Employment Minister Festus Keyamo said in a statement on Twitter.
The strike was due to begin on Monday but Keyamo said an agreement was reached between the government and unions at 2:53 a.m. (0153 GMT). "Strike suspended," he wrote in the statement.