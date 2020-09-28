Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday that it is impossible to defer the civil services exams any further.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 12:14 IST
Not possible to further defer civil services exams: UPSC tells SC
Supreme Court of India. [File image]. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) submitted before the Supreme Court on Monday that it is impossible to defer the civil services exams any further. A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar asked the Commission to file an affidavit stating its stand by tomorrow and posted the matter for further hearing on Wednesday. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by a group of UPSC aspirants seeking postponement of the upcoming Civil Services (prelims) Exam 2020.

During the hearing, advocate Naresh Kaushik appearing for the UPSC submitted before the bench that it's completely impossible to postpone the exam. "The matter was considered and deferment was done, but it was realised that deferment would completely hurt the process of the exam. It was supposed to be held on September 30. Thereafter, it was deferred to October 4. Deferment would nullify the objective of conducting the exam for four arms of government," Kaushik submitted.

The bench then asked Kaushik to file a short affidavit listing down the logistical reasons for not postponing the exam. The petition has sought postponement of the Civil Services Exam for two to three months in view of the flood, incessant rains in several parts of the country.

The COVID-19 curve may also flatten and the State governments, who are otherwise "admittedly unprepared" as of today, get more time to prepare themselves for implementation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) of the Exam, the plea said. The plea, filed by a group of 20 UPSC aspirants through advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, submitted that this seven-hour long offline exam will be taken by approximately six lakh aspirants at test centres in 72 cities across India is likely to become a big source of further spread of the COVID-19 across the country.

It submitted that for fear of the risk of illness or death, some aspirants may not be able to take the examination. "The revised calendar for UPSC exams suffers from class-based discrimination and violates Article 14 of the Constitution, inasmuch as students belonging to the middle class and/or lower middle class will not be able to afford transport, accommodation, or other expenses to take the examination amid a pandemic," the plea said seeking quashing of the revised calendar.

Furthermore, it said that the calendar violates Article 16 of the Constitution as it deprives many of the aspirants of equal opportunity in public employment. "Quash the Revised Calendar, 2020, issued by the UPSC, whereby it has been decided to conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020, on October 4, despite alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and natural calamities in our country, for being violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India," the plea said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Agri bills are death sentence for farmers: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that the agriculture-related laws are a death sentence for farmers whose voice has been crushed both inside and outside Parliament. The agriculture laws are a death sentence to our farmers. The...

Delhi Cong chief, workers detained during protest against farm bills

Delhi Congress leaders and workers, including its president Anil Kumar, were detained by police on Monday during a protest against farm bills at Rajghat. Kumar said a protest march from Rajghat to Raj Niwas was also scheduled but police det...

Australian park owner fined USD 2.5M over 4 river ride deaths

An Australian theme park owner was fined 3.6 million Australian dollars USD 2.5 million on Monday for safety breaches that led to the deaths of four people on a river rapids ride in 2016. Two men and two women died when their raft flipped o...

COVID-19: Nearly 77,000 security personnel tested positive, 401 succumbed till Aug 21

As many as 76,768 police personnel all over the country including paramilitary forces such as CRPF, CISF, BSF, and NSG tested positive for COVID-19 while 401 succumbed to the killer virus, according to a report by the Bureau of Police Resea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020