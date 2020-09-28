Man drowns, two others rescued from Shipra river

A man drowned, while two others, including a three-year-old girl, were rescued after their bike fell into Shipra river in Semalia-Chow village of Indore district on Sunday evening, Madhya Pradesh police said. Efforts to search for another person are on. As per the police, the girl and a man were rescued by the residents, while a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team recovered the body of another man.

Rupesh Dubey, In-charge of Khudel police station, under whose jurisdiction the village falls, said all four were riding a bike when they fell into the Shipra river. "The local residents, who witnessed the incident, managed to rescue the girl and the man identified as Ramesh." He added that a search operation was started by an SDRF team, which recovered the body of Jagdish, while efforts were on to trace the fourth rider, Kaalu. (ANI)