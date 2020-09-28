Left Menu
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Kupwara district

Pakistan on Monday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhhal Sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-09-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 16:40 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

One soldier of the Indian Army was injured in the firing, however, he has been evacuated and his condition remains stable.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Machhhal Sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars & other weapons. A befitting response is being given. One soldier injured & evacuated, condition stable," Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a tweet. (ANI)

