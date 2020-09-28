Rs.2.11 crore contributed to PM Cares Fund by Bharat Vikas Parishad

An amount of Rs. 2.11 crore was contributed to PM Cares Fund through Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh by Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP), a non-profit making social organization.

While acknowledging the contribution, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys a very high degree of faith, trust and credibility among the people and that is why whenever he gives a call for any cause, it spontaneously transforms into a mass movement. We saw this when he gave a call for Swachh Bharat Mission and building of toilets or for surrendering the gas subsidy or observing early lockdown and other guidelines in view of COVID pandemic.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the Prime Minister's vision and foresight which inspired the setting up of an exclusive fund under the name "PM CARES Fund". Within a short span of time, he said, the response has been so overwhelming that on the one hand, philanthropists and big Business Houses come forward to make contributions, on the other hand, small children have contributed whatever savings they had from their pocket money.

The Union Minister lauded Bharat Vikas Parishad as a social organization, which has served with commitment and dedication over the last nearly six decades. Whenever there was a crisis situation, whether it was flood or drought, a war situation or natural calamity, Bharat Vikas Parishad has been in the forefront to serve the society, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh appreciated the countywide programme undertaken by Bharat Vikas Parishad during COVID pandemic to provide free ration, sanitizers, masks and medicines to the needy. He said the contribution made by them to the PM CARES Fund will also help those who are in dire need of support and assistance at this difficult time.

The delegation of Bharat Vikas Parishad was represented by its National President Gajender Singh Sandhu, National Vice President Mahesh Babu Gupta, General Secretary (Org) Suresh Jain, National General Secretary Shyam Sharma, National Treasurer Sampat Khurdia, National Coordinator Ajay Dutta and others.

(With Inputs from PIB)