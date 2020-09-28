Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU and Britain far apart as key week of Brexit talks begins

Britain left the EU last January and is locked in negotiations on a new trade deal from 2021, as well as on implementing its divorce agreement with the bloc. EU national leaders are scheduled to assess the state of play at a summit next month, with a no-deal Brexit still possible.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:03 IST
EU and Britain far apart as key week of Brexit talks begins

The European Union and Britain both said a post-Brexit deal was still some way off as they began a decisive week of talks in Brussels. Britain left the EU last January and is locked in negotiations on a new trade deal from 2021, as well as on implementing its divorce agreement with the bloc.

EU national leaders are scheduled to assess the state of play at a summit next month, with a no-deal Brexit still possible. Negotiations have stumbled over fisheries, fair competition and settling disputes, and Brexit talks descended into chaos this month when London proposed draft laws that would undermine its earlier EU divorce bill.

Britain's Brexit supremo Michael Gove held talks with Maros Sefcovic, a deputy head of the bloc's executive Commission, on Monday. "The UK's positions are far apart from what the EU can accept. I have repeated the EU's request to withdraw the contentious part of the draft Internal Markets Bill by the end of September," Sefcovic told a news conference.

"We maintain that the bill, if adopted in its current form, would constitute an extremely serious violation of ... the Withdrawal Agreement and of international law," he said, urging speedy progress before he meets Gove again in mid-October. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said in London that Britain's focus is on trying to make progress in formal trade talks with the EU.

"As we are entering the final stages of the negotiations our focus is on what it will take to get a trade agreement in place, although the last two weeks of informal talks have been relatively positive there remains much to be done," he said. "From the start of this process we've been saying that we simply want the standard free trade agreement ... we continue to be asked to accept provisions that do not reflect the reality of our status as an independent country."

Trade talks resume in Brussels on Tuesday. Lasting until Friday morning and also due to cover energy cooperation and transport, they are the final round of negotiations scheduled so far. EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday and Friday are expected to authorise more negotiations before their next summit on Oct. 15-16.

They will then assess whether to focus on pushing for a deal or preparing for a hard Brexit at the end of the year. The EU says negotiators must seal a deal by the end of October or early November, to leave time for ratification by the European Parliament and some national parliaments so a deal can take effect from 2021 when Britain's post-Brexit transition ends. (Additional reporting and writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Congress trying to create confusion about Farm Acts: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the Congress was putting the interests of the farmers in jeopardy by trying to create confusion among the farmers about the three Farm Acts. While speaking to ANI, Naqvi all...

Young Palestinians seek new ways to achieve goals, 20 years after Second Intifada

Al-Aqsa Mosque is as quiet today as it was turbulent 20 years ago when it gave its name to the Palestinian uprising that began beneath its walls and carved a bloody new chapter in the Middle East. The Al-Aqsa Intifada also known as The Sec...

Sebi eases fund raising norms for REITs, InvITs

Seeking to make fund raising easier, markets regulator Sebi on Monday provided relaxations to REITs and InvITs for preferential and institutional placement of their respective units. Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs and Infrastructure In...

Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party to file intervening petition on 20A Constitution Amendment Bill

Sri Lankas ruling SLPP party will file an intervening petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the large number of pleas filed before the apex court challenging the governments proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020