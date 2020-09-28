Man held with live ammunition at Delhi airport

Left Menu
A 38-year-old man, who was travelling to Mumbai, was arrested with a live cartridge at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:33 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 38-year-old man, who was travelling to Mumbai, was arrested with a live cartridge at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Monday. As per an official statement by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport, Rajeev Ranjan, the live cartridge was recovered from the hand baggage of one Dharmendra Sinha, a resident of Noida in UP, during the pre-embarkation security check at Terminal-3 by Central Industrial Security Force. "He disclosed that he works with Phillips company and that the ammunition belongs to his friend Prafool, also a resident of Noida," he said.

The DCP added an FIR under the Arms Act was registered against him at IGI Airport police station for possession of ammunition illegally. Ranjan further said a total of 52 such cases under the Arms Act have been registered at the IGI Airport police station in the current year so far.

"An appeal to the general public titled "Carrying ammunition at airport is a non-bailable offence" has already been circulated through various social media platforms of Delhi Police. Despite issuing such an appeal to the public, cases of detection of ammunition/cartridges in the baggage of the passengers are still being reporting at the airport, which is a matter of concern," he said. (ANI)

