Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paddy worth Rs 10.53 cr procured in last 48 hrs; MSP buying begins in all states: Govt

With the latest procurement data, the government aims to send a clear message - it has no intention of scrapping the MSP and that it has put in a mechanism for procurement of not only summer-sown paddy but also pulses and oilseeds this year. Farmers in Punjab and Haryana and several other states are protesting against new farm laws which they feel will lead to procurement in the hands of corporates and the end of the MSP regime.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 19:36 IST
Paddy worth Rs 10.53 cr procured in last 48 hrs; MSP buying begins in all states: Govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amid widespread farmers' protest against the new farm laws, the Centre on Monday came out with the latest data of paddy procurement in the last 48 hours to allay any apprehensions over the minimum support price (MSP) buying. With the latest procurement data, the government aims to send a clear message - it has no intention of scrapping the MSP and that it has put in a mechanism for procurement of not only summer-sown paddy but also pulses and oilseeds this year.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana and several other states are protesting against new farm laws which they feel will lead to procurement in the hands of corporates and the end of the MSP regime. "About 5,637 tonnes of paddy at MSP of Rs 1,868 per quintal has been procured from farmers of Haryana and Punjab till September 27. The procurement of paddy for the remaining states commenced from today," the Union Agriculture Ministry said. Paddy worth Rs 10.53 crore MSP value has been procured from 390 farmers of Haryana and Punjab in the last 48 hours, it said in a statement. Paddy procurement in the ongoing 2020-21 Kharif Marketing Season has just started from September 26. The government has kept a rice procurement target of 495.37 lakh tonnes in the 2020-21 kharif marketing season.

Besides paddy, the government through its nodal agencies has procured 34.20 tonnes of moong worth Rs 25 lakh MSP value from 40 farmers in Tamil Nadu till September 24. Similarly, 5,089 tonnes of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs 52.40 crore has been procured, benefitting 3,961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu against the sanctioned quantity of 95.75 lakh tonnes for Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it said.

Based on the proposal from the states, the ministry said it has given nod for procurement of a total 13.77 lakh tonnes of kharif pulses and oilseeds from states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana. "For the other states/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposal for kharif pulses and oilseeds and procurement will be made as per Price Support Scheme (PSS), if the market rates goes below its MSP," it added. The cotton procurement for the 2020-21 season will commence from October 1.

In a separate statement, the food ministry said paddy procurement at MSP rate has begun from Monday in remaining states as well. The Food Corporation of India (FCI) and states' procurement agencies have been asked to ensure hassle-free procurement and MSP payments to farmers, it said.

Besides, uniform specification for foodgrains has been issued for paddy procurement. For the first time, uniform specification has also been issued for buying fortified rice kernels of grade A and common paddy variety, it added. The state governments have been asked to create awareness about the uniform specifications among the farmers to ensure that they get due price for their produce and any rejection of the stocks is completely avoided.

All states/UTs and the FCI have been advised that the procurement during this year may be strictly in accordance with the uniform specifications, it added.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Congress trying to create confusion about Farm Acts: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the Congress was putting the interests of the farmers in jeopardy by trying to create confusion among the farmers about the three Farm Acts. While speaking to ANI, Naqvi all...

Young Palestinians seek new ways to achieve goals, 20 years after Second Intifada

Al-Aqsa Mosque is as quiet today as it was turbulent 20 years ago when it gave its name to the Palestinian uprising that began beneath its walls and carved a bloody new chapter in the Middle East. The Al-Aqsa Intifada also known as The Sec...

Sebi eases fund raising norms for REITs, InvITs

Seeking to make fund raising easier, markets regulator Sebi on Monday provided relaxations to REITs and InvITs for preferential and institutional placement of their respective units. Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs and Infrastructure In...

Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party to file intervening petition on 20A Constitution Amendment Bill

Sri Lankas ruling SLPP party will file an intervening petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the large number of pleas filed before the apex court challenging the governments proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020