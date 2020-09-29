Left Menu
Alapan Bandopadhyay new West Bengal chief secretary

Bandopadhyay, who is at present the state home secretary, will join his new posting on October 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. He will take over the new role from Rajiva Sinha who retires on September 30.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 01:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation)

Alapan Bandopadhyay was named as the new chief secretary of West Bengal on Monday. Bandopadhyay, who is at present the state home secretary, will join his new posting on October 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

He will take over the new role from Rajiva Sinha who retires on September 30. Bandopadhyay is a 1987-batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre.

HK Dwivedi, who is at present the finance secretary of the state, will take over as the home secretary, the chief minister said. Manoj Pant will be the new finance secretary. He is at present the principal secretary of the Land and Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department.

Sinha was appointed the chairman of the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), Banerjee announced. He has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, she said.

"I thank him for his tireless service to GoWB, Banerjee tweeted. "Best wishes to entire team," she added.

Meanwhile, Kanwaljit Singh was made the new secretary of the Tribal Development department along with the additional charges of the Sunderban Affairs department, an official order said. Prabhat Kumar Mishra was named as the new secretary of the Water Resources Investigation & Development Department with additional charge of the fisheries department.

Rajesh Pandey, principal secretary of the MSME and textiles department, was also given additional charge of Public Health Engineering department. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, secretary of the Tribal Development, was named as the new Transport department while Santanu Basu was made the information and cultural affairs department secretary, the order said.

Basu will, however, continue as the chairman and managing director of the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL). Sumit Gupta, joint secretary of the state health department, was entrusted with the additional charge as the executive director of the WBIDC, it said.

