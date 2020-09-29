Left Menu
Two die in fire explosion in Puducherry

Two persons have lost their lives in a fire explosion that took place while they were making firecrackers at their home in Puducherry's Ariyankuppam on Monday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:23 IST
Two persons lost their lives in a fire accident that took place in Puducherry's Ariyankuppam on Monday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Two persons have lost their lives in a fire explosion that took place while they were making firecrackers at their home in Puducherry's Ariyankuppam on Monday. Napoleon, a resident of Ariyankuppam used to make firecrackers near his home without the permission of the government, along with his wife Padma.

When the fire broke out, fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried to douse the fire. After an hour of constant efforts, the fire was brought under control. The couple was rescued from under the rubble and taken to the Puducherry Government Hospital. However, the couple were reportedly in critical condition and succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

The daughters of the deceased were not in the house at the time of the incident. Ariyankuppam police have registered a case in the matter and are investigating the incident. (ANI)

