Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will fight against farm laws on all fronts: Punjab CM to farmer unions

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh extended his government's full support to the agitating farmers on Tuesday and assured them of all possible legal and other steps to fight the "draconian new farm laws", including a special session of the Assembly to discuss and decide the way forward.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:16 IST
Will fight against farm laws on all fronts: Punjab CM to farmer unions

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh extended his government's full support to the agitating farmers on Tuesday and assured them of all possible legal and other steps to fight the "draconian new farm laws", including a special session of the Assembly to discuss and decide the way forward. Singh said the Punjab government stands in full support of the farmers in these "dark and difficult times".

Chairing a meeting with the representatives of 31 farmers' unions here to take their views on the matter, the chief minister said he would be discussing the issue with his legal team later in the day to finalise the next steps, including challenging the farm laws in the Supreme Court. Besides the farmer representatives, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat attended the meeting, along with state ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, MLA Rana Gurjit Singh, state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and the state's Advocate General, Atul Nanda, an official statement said.

"We will take all possible steps to counter the Union government's assault on the state's federal and constitutional rights and fight for the interests of the farmers," the chief minister told the farmer representatives. If legal experts advise amendment to state laws to fight the central laws, a special session of the Assembly will be immediately convened to do so, he said.

Singh made it clear that his government has no qualms about convening an Assembly session if that is the best course in the current circumstances. Asserting that the Centre had no right to enact these laws as it amounted to "violation" of the Constitution and an attack on the federal structure, the chief minister said his government shares the concerns of the farmers and will do "whatever it takes to scuttle the Union government's attempt to ruin the farming community with these draconian legislations". The battle will be fought on all fronts, he said, adding that besides the Congress's signature campaign announced by Rawat on Monday, all panchayats in the state would be requested to pass resolutions against the farm laws and the same would be sent to the Union government.

Declaring that his government and the Punjab Congress are with the farmers in this "difficult time", Singh said he would take the suggestions of the "kisan" unions to legal experts to finalise the next course of action. "If the new laws are implemented, it will spell the end of agriculture," he said, warning that "in the times ahead, the Government of India will follow up these legislations with elimination of MSP and FCI, bringing an end to the time-tested farming procurement and marketing system as we know it".

"The mandis that have existed and worked well for more than 60 years will be wiped out and with MSP also ending, wheat will be sold the same way as maize currently is -- at much lower prices than dictated by the MSP," the chief minister added. Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the new laws meant to deregulate the sale of their crops, with their unions saying that these legislations will actually lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system.  The Congress, along with other opposition parties and farmers' organisations, held demonstrations against the new farm laws across the country on Monday.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

A top official in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, comes after the laun...

BRIEF-Sinoma International Engineering's Unit Signs Cement Production Line Contract

Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd SAYS ITS UNIT SIGNS CEMENT PRODUCTION LINE CONTRACT WORTH 273 MILLION WITH MESSRS. KARAUZAK CEMENT LLC Source text in Chinese httpsbit.ly2EIK3wH Further company coverage ...

Let's make a plan: Kylie Jenner encourages followers to vote with steamy bikini snaps

American television personality Kylie Jenner took the world of Instagram by a storm on Monday local time with her a picture of herself slaying a bikini and encouraging her followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election. As reported...

Barrett high-court vote against Obamacare not as certain as U.S. Democrats claim

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barretts comments suggesting she backed challenges to the Obamacare healthcare law do not ensure she would vote to invalidate it in an upcoming case, despite Democrats claims to the contrary.With the Rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020