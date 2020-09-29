Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks

France's environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:18 IST
France to ban use of wild animals in circuses, marine parks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

France's environment minister has announced a gradual ban on using wild animals in traveling circuses, on keeping dolphins and killer whales in captivity in marine parks and on raising mink on fur farms. Barbara Pompili, France's minister of ecological transition, said in a news conference Tuesday that bears, tigers, lions, elephants and other wild animals won't be allowed any more in travelling circuses "in the coming years." In addition, starting immediately, France's three marine parks won't be able to bring in nor breed dolphins and killer whales any more, she said.

"It is time to open a new era in our relationship with these (wild) animals," she said, arguing that animal welfare is a priority. Pompili said the measures will also bring an end to mink farming, where animals are raised for their fur, within the next five years.

The ban does not apply to wild animals in other permanent shows and in zoos. Pompili did not set any precise date for the ban in travelling circuses, saying the process should start "as soon as possible." She promised solutions will be found for each animal "on a case-by-case basis." The French government will implement an 8 million-euro (USD 9.2 million) package to help people working in circuses and marine parks find other jobs. "That transition will be spread over several years, because it will change the lives of many people," she said.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Major landslide in Himachal's Solan, clearance work on NH 5 underway

Following a major landslide in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, restoration work on National Highway 5 is under progress, police said on Tuesday. A landslide at Kyaribanglou near Kandaghat in Solan district caused major disruption on the...

New office bearers for Alkali Manufacturers Association of India (AMAI)

New Delhi India, September 29 ANINewsVoir Jayant Dua, CEO of Chlor-Alkali Division in Grasim Industries Ltd has taken over as the new President of Alkali Manufacturers Association of India AMAI, the august body of Chlor-Alkali manufacturers...

COVID-19 may deplete testosterone, say scientists

COVID-19 disease might deteriorate mens testosterone levels, according to a new study which says low levels of the hormone could be a cause for poor prognosis following a positive test for the novel coronavirus. The research, published in t...

Jabalpur airport's new terminal building likely to be commissioned by March 2022: AAI

The Jabalpur airport is getting upgraded and its new terminal is likely to be constructed and commissioned by March 2022, said the Airports Authority of India AAI on Tuesday. The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger fac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020