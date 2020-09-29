Pravin Gordhan and Transnet send condolences to Oupa Motaung's family

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Transnet Board chairperson Popo Molefe have sent condolences to the family of Advocate Oupa Motaung, who passed away in hospital on Monday after being admitted eight weeks ago.

Motaung, 50, was a member of the Transnet Board of Directors. He joined the Transnet Board in May 2018 at a critical time in the company's history, as it sought to free itself from the clutch of State capture.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Gordhan and Molefe said Motaung, together with the rest of the board, played a crucial role in ensuring stability at the entity while establishing a robust platform to improve both governance and commercial performance.

"He served his country with distinction. His contribution to the board will be missed, as we continue to improve the company's commercial performance and re-orient it to play an even more significant role in our economic development.

"We wish his family strength and fortitude as they endeavor to come to terms with their huge loss. We all join them in their grief, for their loss is our loss. May Advocate Motuang's soul rests in eternal peace," Gordhan and Molefe said.

Motaung is survived by his wife, Mabotsa, and four children.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)