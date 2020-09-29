Left Menu
India's COVID-19 recoveries highest in the world: Health Ministry

India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 51 lakh, which is highest in the world, and the last 10 lakh recoveries came about in 11 days, Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 17:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 17:00 IST
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 51 lakh, which is highest in the world, and the last 10 lakh recoveries came about in 11 days, Health Ministry said on Tuesday. "The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country has crossed 51 lakh. It is the highest in the world. India took 57 days for one lakh recoveries to become 10 lakh. However, if we look at the last 10 lakh recoveries i.e. from 40 lakh to 50 lakh recoveries, it took us only 11 days. It is a significant fact. It is the big picture," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a press conference here on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Active cases in the country constitute only 15 per cent of the total cases in India. The recovered cases are 83 per cent of total cases. The percentage of active cases has shown a continuous and sustained decline from September 15 till date," he said. Bhushan said that India has one of the lowest cases per million population in the world.

"There are many countries that have 20,000 cases per million population. In comparison, India has 4, 453 cases per million population. Cases per million population in the US and Brazil is 5 times their corresponding figures in India," he said. India's COVID-19 deaths per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world, Bhushan said.

"India's COVID-19 deaths per million population stands at 70, which is 9 times lower than Brazil and the UK," he said. Referring to COVID-19 testing, Bhushan said that over 7.30 crore tests have been conducted in the country including 77.8 lakh tests in last week.

"COVID-19 tests per million population have crossed 50,000 and 2.97 crore COVID-19 tests were conducted in September," he said. The country's COVID-19 count stands at 61,45,292 including 9,47,576 active cases, 51,01,398 cured and discharged or migrated patients and 96,318 deaths. (ANI)

