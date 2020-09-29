Ganderbal locals thanks J-K admin for construction of physiology lab, classrooms at Govt Degree College

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned the construction of a new block on the campus of the Government Degree College at Kangan in Ganderbal district which consists of a physiology lab and six classrooms with modern amenities. At present, the students have to travel nearly 40 kilometres to Srinagar to use a physiology lab for practicals due to the unavailability of one on their campus.

The construction of the building has started and it has become a source of relief and happiness for locals. Speaking to ANI, Muhammad Shafi, a local resident thanked the Jammu and Kashmir administration and said that the area has developed a lot since the former state was declared a UT.

"The construction of the lab and classrooms is underway. The locals will hugely benefit from it. Since Jammu and Kashmir has been declared as UT, there has been a lot of development in the area," he said. Shabir Ali, a student of the degree college also thanked the administration for the move and said that now student won't have to travel to Srinagar for practicals.

"We had faced many problems because of the shortage of classrooms and unavailability of the lab, but with the new building, those problems will be solved. For this, we are very thankful to the UT administration. We had to travel for 40 km just to use a lab, but now that problem will be solved soon," he said. The Junior Engineer PWD in Kangan, Shakeel Ahmad informed ANI that the estimated costs of the new building is Rs 477 lakh.

"It consists of six classrooms, and one lab, all equipped by the latest technology. The building will also be disabled-friendly. We are trying to complete the construction by December 2020, so that students don't have to suffer anymore," he said. He also thanked the new leadership of UT for the move and said that the construction will help the students immensely. (ANI)