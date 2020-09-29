Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ganderbal locals thanks J-K admin for construction of physiology lab, classrooms at Govt Degree College

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned the construction of a new block on the campus of the Government Degree College at Kangan in Ganderbal district which consists of a physiology lab and six classrooms with modern amenities.

ANI | Ganderbal (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:59 IST
Ganderbal locals thanks J-K admin for construction of physiology lab, classrooms at Govt Degree College
New block under construction at Government Degree College in Kangan in Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has sanctioned the construction of a new block on the campus of the Government Degree College at Kangan in Ganderbal district which consists of a physiology lab and six classrooms with modern amenities. At present, the students have to travel nearly 40 kilometres to Srinagar to use a physiology lab for practicals due to the unavailability of one on their campus.

The construction of the building has started and it has become a source of relief and happiness for locals. Speaking to ANI, Muhammad Shafi, a local resident thanked the Jammu and Kashmir administration and said that the area has developed a lot since the former state was declared a UT.

"The construction of the lab and classrooms is underway. The locals will hugely benefit from it. Since Jammu and Kashmir has been declared as UT, there has been a lot of development in the area," he said. Shabir Ali, a student of the degree college also thanked the administration for the move and said that now student won't have to travel to Srinagar for practicals.

"We had faced many problems because of the shortage of classrooms and unavailability of the lab, but with the new building, those problems will be solved. For this, we are very thankful to the UT administration. We had to travel for 40 km just to use a lab, but now that problem will be solved soon," he said. The Junior Engineer PWD in Kangan, Shakeel Ahmad informed ANI that the estimated costs of the new building is Rs 477 lakh.

"It consists of six classrooms, and one lab, all equipped by the latest technology. The building will also be disabled-friendly. We are trying to complete the construction by December 2020, so that students don't have to suffer anymore," he said. He also thanked the new leadership of UT for the move and said that the construction will help the students immensely. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO fully subscribed on first day

The initial public offer of oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructure was fully subscribed on the first day of bidding on Tuesday. The IPO received bids for 51,35,500 shares against 51,00,000 shares on off...

Assam tests record 1.34 lakh samples for COVID-19 on a day; 3,592 new cases detected, 13 more patients die: Health Minister.

Assam tests record 1.34 lakh samples for COVID-19 on a day 3,592 new cases detected, 13 more patients die Health Minister....

FTSE 100 drops ahead of Brexit talks, U.S. presidential debate

The FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday on worries about a stalling economic recovery and surging COVID-19 cases, with pub owners sliding on the prospect of further curbs as another round of Brexit negotiations began. European Union negotiators signal...

Court dismisses bail plea of scribe Rajeev Sharma in espionage case

A Delhi court has dimissed the bail of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act, saying if released on bail, he may attempt to hamper the investigationDelhi Police Special Cell had said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020