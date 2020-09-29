Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tomar says Centre promoting natural farming, lauds Niti Aayog's efforts to lead implementation

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the Centre is promoting the practice of natural farming and has allocated budget for this purpose. Tomar lauded NITI Aayog's efforts to spearhead the implementation of natural farming across the country, an official statement said. He mentioned that the Union Agriculture Ministry has allocated a budget to promote the practice.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:37 IST
Tomar says Centre promoting natural farming, lauds Niti Aayog's efforts to lead implementation

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said the Centre is promoting the practice of natural farming and has allocated budget for this purpose. The minister was speaking at a conference organised by NITI Aayog. The two-day (September 29-30) national-level consultation with stakeholders is aimed at leveraging many socioeconomic and environmental benefits of natural farming. Tomar lauded NITI Aayog's efforts to spearhead the implementation of natural farming across the country, an official statement said.

He mentioned that the Union Agriculture Ministry has allocated a budget to promote the practice. "Proposals on natural farming by Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Chhattisgarh have also been considered and approvals accorded for their implementation," the statement said. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat said 12 lakh hectares will be brought under natural farming in the state in the next five years.

The governor highlighted various benefits of natural farming such as low input cost. NITI Aayog vice chairman Raijv Kumar mentioned that currently the acceptance and adoption of the practice is still in a transitionary stage. However, India looks forward to the implementation of natural farming as a 'jan andolan' (people's revolution). NITI Aayog Member (Agriculture) Ramesh Chand mentioned that the issues related to the creation of a new policy environment, product identity, value chain and marketing would be taken care of as a future course of action.

Emphasising the importance of agriculture in economic development, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said there was a need to build a common understanding and workable strategies to push natural farming to maintain continuity in the food supply system..

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Class 12 boy killed by friend in Jalandhar over friendship with girl

A Class 12 student was killed allegedly by his friend who disapproved of his friendship with a girl he liked in Jalandhar, police said Tuesday. The 17-year-old was hit by a cricket bat and strangulated when he was alone in his home in Canto...

Turkey denies sending Syrian fighters to help ally Azerbaijan

Turkey on Tuesday denied reports that it sent Syrian fighters to help its ally Azerbaijan fight Armenian forces over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying the assertions were part of Armenias attempts to create dark propaganda about Turkey. O...

TUI cruise ship crew negative for COVID-19 after docked at Greek port

Twelve crew members of a cruise ship that docked at Piraeus port near Athens on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus in repeat checks by Greek health authorities, the ships operator TUI Cruises said.The Mein Shiff 6 cruise ship had depar...

SEC to test face recognition technology software in ensuing local body polls

Face Recognition software would be tested in about 150 polling stations in the ensuing local body elections,Telangana State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi said on Tuesday. The software, an advanced innovation to identify voters with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020