11-year-old boy drowns in Mumbai pound

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a pond here on Tuesday evening, police official said. The incident took place in suburban Andheri when the boy, Usman Salim Sheikh, had gone for fishing in the pond, which was filled to the brim with rainwater, he said.

The boy, who was sitting on a rock, apparently slipped and fell into the water body around 5.45 pm, the official said. Fire brigade officials brought the boy out of the pond and rushed him to civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival, he said.

The D N Nagar police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and launched an investigation into the matter, said senior inspector Parmeshwar Ganame.