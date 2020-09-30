Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charas seized, man held in Goa's Pernem

Pernem Police on Tuesday arrested a man and allegedly seized charas worth Rs 34,000 from his possession in Goa's Pernem, the police informed.

ANI | Pernem (Goa) | Updated: 30-09-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 09:38 IST
Charas seized, man held in Goa's Pernem
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Pernem Police on Tuesday arrested a man and allegedly seized charas worth Rs 34,000 from his possession in Goa's Pernem, the police informed. According to police, the accused has been identified as Chander, a resident of Tikri in Himachal Pradesh.

"A search was conducted against the accused during which narcotics substance namely, charas, was found in his possession. The charas is valued around Rs 34,000 in the market," the police said. "An offence under Section 20(b)(ii)(A) of the NDPS Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway," the police added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

One more extortion case against Bhiwandi AIMIM chief; 2 held

Thane, Sep 30 PTIThane police have registered one more case of extortion against Bhiwandi unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen AIMIM and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Wednesday. This i...

Majority of narcotic drugs in India coming from Pakistan through cross border transactions: Survey

India has witnessed several instances of increased availability of narcotic drugs in the last one decade and the majority of the illegal substances are being infiltrated in the country from Pakistan, EUreporter reported citing a survey, add...

FACTBOX-Key provisions in Nigeria's oil overhaul bill

Nigerias oil reform bill is now with the National Assembly. Due to the political alignment of the legislature with the presidency, it has the best chance of passing into law in the 20-year history of reform efforts. Experts and internationa...

Large Norway oilfield to shut as workers go on strike

Oil workers organised by Norways Lederne labour union will go on strike on Wednesday following a breakdown of wage talks, cutting Norways crude output capacity by up to 470,000 barrels of oil per day bpd, the union and employers said.The st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020