Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt anti-poor, Dalit: Digvijaya Singh

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government is anti-poor, Dalits and is giving full protection to criminals in the State.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:52 IST
UP govt anti-poor, Dalit: Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government is anti-poor, Dalits and is giving full protection to criminals in the State. "In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government is completely anti-poor, Dalits and is giving full protection to criminals in the State. In this struggle, all the workers of the Congress, led by Priyanka ji, are with the victim's family," Singh tweeted.

Congress leader was quoting the tweet of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra where she had slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said that law and order in UP have deteriorated to a great extent. "A Dalit girl who was brutalised in Hathras succumbed at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks, she struggled with life and death in hospitals. Incidents of rape in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have rocked the state," Priyanka had tweeted.

"Law and order in UP have deteriorated to a great extent. There is nothing for the safety of women. The criminals are committing crimes openly. The killers of this girl should be punished severely. Yogi Adityanath, you are answerable for the safety of women of UP," she had said in another tweet. The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim were performed at her native place here in the wee hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Better if SC takes suo moto cognizance of Hathras incident: BSP

It would be better if the Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of the Hathras incident and takes appropriate action, said Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday. She also said that not handing over the body of the gang-rape vi...

EU drafts rules to force big tech companies to share data - FT

The European Union EU is preparing to force big technology companies to share their customer data with smaller rivals, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an early draft of its landmark Digital Services Act regulations.The lik...

UK considered sending asylum seekers to south Atlantic, FT reports

Britain considered a plan to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles away to holding centres on its remote overseas territories in the south Atlantic but the idea, described as ludicrous by opponents, was later dropped, the Financial Times reported...

SC refuses to postpone UPSC prelims examination scheduled to be held on October 4 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

SC refuses to postpone UPSC prelims examination scheduled to be held on October 4 in view of COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020