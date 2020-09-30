Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's Santos wins state green light for $2.6 bln gas project

An Australian state on Wednesday approved a A$3.6 billion ($2.6 billion) gas project planned by Santos Ltd, clearing the biggest hurdle for a long-opposed development that the government says could help fill a supply gap expected from 2024.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 12:01 IST
Australia's Santos wins state green light for $2.6 bln gas project
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

An Australian state on Wednesday approved a A$3.6 billion ($2.6 billion) gas project planned by Santos Ltd, clearing the biggest hurdle for a long-opposed development that the government says could help fill a supply gap expected from 2024. The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission said it has imposed strict conditions on a "phased" approval of the Narrabri coal seam gas project, after thousands of critics raised fears it would drain and contaminate groundwater, damage the Pilliga State Forest and worsen climate change.

"Following its detailed deliberations, the Commission concludes the project is in the public interest and that any negative impacts can be effectively mitigated with strict conditions," the state commission said. The Narrabri project, 520 km (320 miles) northwest of Sydney, could meet up to half of New South Wales' gas needs, helping to replace gas from the rapidly depleting Bass Strait fields that have supplied Australia's southeast for 50 years.

The Australian government has the final say on the project. It is expected to approve it as part of a strategy unveiled this month to boost gas supplies, drive down energy prices and fuel a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "Approval of projects like Narrabri backs both our gas sector and all Australian gas users - creating jobs in New South Wales as we recover from COVID-19," Australian Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a statement.

The country's environment minister, Sussan Ley, has 30 business days after receiving the state's report to reach a decision on the project. Santos welcomed the approval nine years after acquiring the project and accepted all the imposed conditions.

It plans to spend 12 to 18 months on appraisal drilling after receiving all approvals, but did not say when it aimed to make a final investment decision (FID) on the project, on which it has already spent A$1.5 billion. "We'd aim for an FID within basically a couple of years," Santos Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher told Reuters on Aug. 20.

The commission required Santos to provide more information on its groundwater modelling before allowing it to move from appraisal to construction. Planning approval for a gas pipeline from the project would also have to be in place before Santos could start construction.

Pipeline operator APA Group said on Wednesday it plans to build a A$500 million pipeline to transport Narrabri gas across the state. The Climate Council, which opposes the project, said Santos could still face financing and environmental hurdles due to growing opposition to fossil fuels.

"Approving this project and developing new gas is fundamentally at odds with protecting Australians from climate change," said the Climate Council's Will Steffen, a researcher at the Australian National University. ($1 = 1.4004 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Better if SC takes suo moto cognizance of Hathras incident: BSP

It would be better if the Supreme Court takes suo moto cognizance of the Hathras incident and takes appropriate action, said Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday. She also said that not handing over the body of the gang-rape vi...

EU drafts rules to force big tech companies to share data - FT

The European Union EU is preparing to force big technology companies to share their customer data with smaller rivals, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing an early draft of its landmark Digital Services Act regulations.The lik...

UK considered sending asylum seekers to south Atlantic, FT reports

Britain considered a plan to send asylum seekers 4,000 miles away to holding centres on its remote overseas territories in the south Atlantic but the idea, described as ludicrous by opponents, was later dropped, the Financial Times reported...

SC refuses to postpone UPSC prelims examination scheduled to be held on October 4 in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

SC refuses to postpone UPSC prelims examination scheduled to be held on October 4 in view of COVID-19 pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020