Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africans must work together to ensure rapid rebound in employment

Statistics South Africa released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) on Tuesday, which revealed that 2.2 million people lost their jobs in the second quarter of 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:54 IST
South Africans must work together to ensure rapid rebound in employment
“Government’s historic economic and social relief package has been vital in shielding companies, workers and households from the worst effects of the pandemic,” said the President. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africans must work together to ensure a rapid rebound in employment following the release of the latest employment figures.

"Now is the time for all South Africans to pull together and grow South Africa," he said.

Statistics South Africa released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) on Tuesday, which revealed that 2.2 million people lost their jobs in the second quarter of 2020.

"Our success in responding to this unprecedented crisis will be measured by the speed of our labour market recovery.

"In addition to the relief measures we have already implemented, we must ensure that every job lost during the crisis is replaced and that more jobs are created so that we can meaningfully reduce unemployment," said the President.

Following broad agreement among social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on the key actions required for economic recovery, Cabinet is in the process of finalising a programme for a return to growth and a rebound in employment.

Structural reforms, investment in infrastructure and other measures to grow the economy, the President said, will play a crucial role in supporting the recovery of the labour market in the medium term.

While the labour market recovers, the government will continue to expand its programmes aimed at keeping people in work and sustaining livelihoods.

"Implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus will soon commence to rapidly scale up public and social employment and support job protection in vulnerable sectors.

"Government's historic economic and social relief package has been vital in shielding companies, workers and households from the worst effects of the pandemic," said the President.

To cushion the blow, the Unemployment Insurance Fund has provided over R43 billion in temporary relief to more than four million workers, preventing further job losses and keeping many businesses alive.

Additional social protection has been provided to over 16 million South Africans – more than a quarter of the population – to extend support during the lockdown and alleviate hunger.

Most countries have experienced both a sharp increase in unemployment and an increase in economic inactivity as a result of the measures necessary to contain the pandemic.

In South Africa's case, this decline highlights a decreasing labour force participation rate and adds to an unacceptably high level of unemployment before the pandemic.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

India reports current account surplus for second straight qtr at 3.9 pc of GDP in April-June

Indias current account surplus increased to USD 19.8 billion or 3.9 per cent of GDP for the June quarter as merchandise imports declined amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday. The countrys current account surplus ha...

Kenya's economy likely to expand by 3.1% this year - central bank

Kenyas economy is likely to grow by 3.1 this year, the central bank governor said on Wednesday, reflecting growing optimism in the East African nation as it navigates its way through the coronavirus crisis. Patrick Njoroges forecast is by f...

Owaisi outrages over court ruling in Babri mosque demolition case

Expressing outrage over the verdict of a special CBI court that acquitted all 32 accused, including BJP veteran L K Advani, in the Babri mosque case, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called it obnoxious and said the central agency ...

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

A major blast was heard in Paris that reverberated over the entire city. Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as well as in nearby suburbs reported hearing the blast.There were no immediate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020