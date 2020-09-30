CII nominates SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary as its PSE Council head
The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has nominated Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) as the Chairman of its PSE Council.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:12 IST
The Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) has nominated Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Chairman, Steel Authority of India (SAIL) as the Chairman of its PSE Council. This PSE Council plays a vital role in the overall functioning of CII, which works with Government and the public sector enterprises on various policy issues and serves as a reference point for the industry.
On his appointment, Chaudhary said, "Every responsibility comes with expectations towards the fulfilment of related milestones. The position of Chairman CII PSE Council also carries with it the responsibility of protecting the interests of all member PSEs. CII is a premier industry body acting as channel and platform for the industry and as the Chairman of its PSE Council, my focus would be on this aspect by channelizing their efforts towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat." Formed in 2007, the Council has grown from strength to strength over the years. Today, it consists of 96 members comprising 10 Maharatnas, 14 Navratnas and 72 Miniratnas.
The CII Council has been taking up various transformative development agenda to build systematic and active engagements with the Central Public Sector Enterprises with the latest being focusing on the path charted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a self-reliant India. Accordingly, the annual flagship event of the Council scheduled to be held shortly is being planned on the lines and visions of "Atmanirbhar Bharat".
The Chairman of CII PSE Council acts as the key interface between government and the members of the Council. The Chairman also represents the Council in all the meetings and networking with the government/policymakers for taking forward the economic and enterprise policy advocacy framework. (ANI)
