Protestors block Ambala-Hisar Highway over farm laws

Farmers blocked the Ambala-Hisar Highway near the new Anaj Mandi in Ambala, as part of their protest against the agriculture sector reform laws. Meanwhile, members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee wore black clothes as their 'rail roko' protest on railway tracks in Devidaspura village of Amritsar against Farm Laws entered the seventh day today.

Protests by farmers against the new laws have been ongoing for the past few days. The three laws are - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

