Hawks welcome sentencing of Woman accused David Mabuza of murder conspiracy

The Hawks have welcomed the sentencing of Nomfundo Petronella Sambo after she pleaded guilty to a string of charges, including falsely claiming to be Deputy President David Mabuza's niece and implicating him in a murder conspiracy.

The 32-year-old made startling false allegations in an affidavit that Mabuza was plotting to murder an eco-tourism businessman, Fred Daniel, on 5 November 2018.

"The alleged incident is purported to have happened in the police precinct of Sandton, which resulted in the opening of a criminal docket at Sandton police station," said spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

However, the Hawks' investigation later found that the Deputy President was out of the country at the time of the alleged offence.

"It became clear that the statement may not have been truthful but a possible fabrication, including her relationship with the Deputy President," said the Hawks.

The other charges include concealing her real identity, using the pseudonym of "Thandeka Mabuza" and masquerading as the Deputy President's niece, for which she was sentenced to five years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

"The court also found her guilty on a charge of opening a false case of kidnapping, theft and robbery at Low's Creek SAPS, where she claimed that she lost a work laptop and R4 000 in cash. For this, Sambo was sentenced to seven years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

"A further six years of imprisonment was imposed on her for a fraudulent purchase of furniture valued at R28 000 at Russells, Hazyview," said Mulaudzi.

Sambo will serve seven years direct imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to all charges last month, the Hawks added.

Sambo was arrested in March 2019 and later released on R3 000 bail.

However, bail was withdrawn when she did not attend the subsequent court appearances and she remained in police custody until her sentencing on Tuesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)