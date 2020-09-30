Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hawks welcome sentencing of Woman accused David Mabuza of murder conspiracy

The 32-year-old made startling false allegations in an affidavit that Mabuza was plotting to murder an eco-tourism businessman, Fred Daniel, on 5 November 2018.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:14 IST
Hawks welcome sentencing of Woman accused David Mabuza of murder conspiracy
“It became clear that the statement may not have been truthful but a possible fabrication, including her relationship with the Deputy President,” said the Hawks. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Hawks have welcomed the sentencing of Nomfundo Petronella Sambo after she pleaded guilty to a string of charges, including falsely claiming to be Deputy President David Mabuza's niece and implicating him in a murder conspiracy.

The 32-year-old made startling false allegations in an affidavit that Mabuza was plotting to murder an eco-tourism businessman, Fred Daniel, on 5 November 2018.

"The alleged incident is purported to have happened in the police precinct of Sandton, which resulted in the opening of a criminal docket at Sandton police station," said spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi.

However, the Hawks' investigation later found that the Deputy President was out of the country at the time of the alleged offence.

"It became clear that the statement may not have been truthful but a possible fabrication, including her relationship with the Deputy President," said the Hawks.

The other charges include concealing her real identity, using the pseudonym of "Thandeka Mabuza" and masquerading as the Deputy President's niece, for which she was sentenced to five years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

"The court also found her guilty on a charge of opening a false case of kidnapping, theft and robbery at Low's Creek SAPS, where she claimed that she lost a work laptop and R4 000 in cash. For this, Sambo was sentenced to seven years imprisonment without the option of a fine.

"A further six years of imprisonment was imposed on her for a fraudulent purchase of furniture valued at R28 000 at Russells, Hazyview," said Mulaudzi.

Sambo will serve seven years direct imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to all charges last month, the Hawks added.

Sambo was arrested in March 2019 and later released on R3 000 bail.

However, bail was withdrawn when she did not attend the subsequent court appearances and she remained in police custody until her sentencing on Tuesday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

All 32 accused in Babri demolition case acquitted; court clears Advani, Joshi of conspiracy charge

Twenty-eight years after the Babri Masjid was razed, a court here acquitted all 32 people including BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti accused of being involved in the demolition of the mosque they believed occupied the spo...

QUOTE BOX-Unimpressed: European reaction to Trump-Biden debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden battled over Trumps record on the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare and the economy in a chaotic and bad-tempered first debate. Here are some reactions from EuropeA chaotic and vicious sh...

FOREX-Dollar ticks up after indecisive Trump/Biden debate

The dollar ticked up in Europe on Wednesday, recovering some losses after a two-day fall, as traders weighed the implications of a bad-tempered first debate between President Donald Trump and his challenger, Joe Biden. The dollar index crep...

UK's Johnson says internal market bill protects jobs, growth and trade

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the controversial internal market bill, which sets out technical details for post-Brexit trade between the constituent parts of the United Kingdom, aimed to protect jobs across the whole of the coun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020