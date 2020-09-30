Left Menu
Govt opening up economy for greater pvt sector participation: Goyal 

The government is opening up the economy for greater participation of the private sector and has been working in different ways to remove entry barriers for new investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:19 IST
The government is opening up the economy for greater participation of the private sector and has been working in different ways to remove entry barriers for new investments, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.  He said the government has opened up defence manufacturing for the domestic industry in a much bigger way and coal mining for commercial engagement.  It has also made a number of changes in single brand retailing to promote new businesses, the minister said adding the other sectors where steps have been taken include civil aviation, agriculture and financial services

"The government is opening up the economy for greater private sector engagement. Railways is also opening up for greater private sector partnerships...Government also has been working in different ways to deregulate, remove entry barriers for new investments," he said while addressing the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry

Goyal also said reforms in the agriculture sector will increase the productivity and income of farmers.  About railways, he said during September 1-29, 15 per cent more freight was carried as compared to the corresponding period of last year.  “Yesterday, we moved 33 per cent more freight than we moved on September 29, 2019," he said.

